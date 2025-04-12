83°F
LETTER: Trump and four more years

Brian Freymueller Henderson
April 11, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

I find it interesting that so many people get upset when President Donald Trump makes noise about a third term. In her Tuesday letter to the Review-Journal, Linda Wallers commented that two terms “exists to prevent the establishment of a political dynasty in place of a functioning democracy.” I agree there should be a two-term limit on every politician. Start with the House and the Senate. Some of these politicians have been in office for multiple decades. As far as I know, Congress is the only place where it’s possible to spend an entire career without term limits. Most every other political office in America has term limits. Just a thought.

