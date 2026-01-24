LETTER: Trump and Greenland

Greenland is not for sale — by Denmark or Greenland itself. The people of Greenland do not want to be part of the United States.

The use of force to take Greenland would be immoral, reprehensible, illegal and wrong. That’s rank imperialism: No better than the murderous dictator Vladimir Putin.

Greenland already allows a U.S. military base there and can allow other NATO troops to be stationed there, too. Putting tariffs on Denmark and other NATO countries opposing the president’s Greenland plan is against U.S. interests and will hurt Americans financially.

Most Europeans and Americans oppose Donald Trump’s idea of taking Greenland. He’s making himself a worldwide pariah. Forget about him ever getting a Nobel Peace Prize. He’s a warmonger, not a peace-maker. He’s destroying the sacrosanct NATO alliance. Instead of making America first, he’s making America last — and alone.