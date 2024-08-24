83°F
LETTER: Trump and military service

Donald Trump watches during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
John Boron Las Vegas The writer is a retired U.S. Air Force major.
August 23, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to the Aug. 17 letter (“Bone spurs”) from Thomas Hayden about the military service of Gov. Tim Walz and former President Donald Trump.

People who understand the sacrifices made by honorable veterans do not disparage that service. But those same understanding people find reprehensible the behavior of veterans, as well as military impostors, who make false claims about rank, honors or services. Claiming that you served in a war zone or that you held a higher rank than you really earned fall under those categories.

Mr. Trump volunteered to become president of the United States and the commander in chief of the Army and Navy of the United States in spite of his bone spurs or fear of PTSD. He went to Iraq and Afghanistan war zones, which many veterans cannot truthfully claim. While volunteering for a second tour of the presidency, he has experienced an attempted assassination. He has shown his willingness to make sacrifices to serve his country.

I do not think most people would begrudge a request from Mr. Trump for a Purple Heart for his assassination attempt injury. I do not think he would be accused of stolen valor.

