LETTER: Trump and the Arizona election audit

I am perplexed. The long-awaited results of the Arizona election audit were announced to the dismay of Donald Trump and his many supporters. The audit, conducted by Arizona Republicans’ handpicked team of crack auditors, the Cyber Ninjas, showed that Mr. Trump not only lost, but that President Joe Biden gained some votes.

Mr. Trump’s response was to call for the immediate nullification of the election results in Arizona. On what basis? This is nuts. Not satisfied, Mr. Trump ordered Texas to immediately begin an audit of its election results. Why? He won that state.

What is more puzzling is that Texas is complying with Mr. Trump’s directive. Did I miss something? Is Mr. Trump now the governor of Texas?

Why aren’t voters in both states outraged at the waste of taxpayer dollars? The Republican parties of both states should be sued by their constituents to pay for the cost of the auditors and the voting machines that will have to be replaced.

Meanwhile, Republicans in other states are mindlessly plowing ahead with similar audits. When will this delusional madness stop?