71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Trump and the Arizona election audit

Hank Schmidt Las Vegas
October 1, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

I am perplexed. The long-awaited results of the Arizona election audit were announced to the dismay of Donald Trump and his many supporters. The audit, conducted by Arizona Republicans’ handpicked team of crack auditors, the Cyber Ninjas, showed that Mr. Trump not only lost, but that President Joe Biden gained some votes.

Mr. Trump’s response was to call for the immediate nullification of the election results in Arizona. On what basis? This is nuts. Not satisfied, Mr. Trump ordered Texas to immediately begin an audit of its election results. Why? He won that state.

What is more puzzling is that Texas is complying with Mr. Trump’s directive. Did I miss something? Is Mr. Trump now the governor of Texas?

Why aren’t voters in both states outraged at the waste of taxpayer dollars? The Republican parties of both states should be sued by their constituents to pay for the cost of the auditors and the voting machines that will have to be replaced.

Meanwhile, Republicans in other states are mindlessly plowing ahead with similar audits. When will this delusional madness stop?

MOST READ
1
David Lee Roth: ‘I’m throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring’
David Lee Roth: ‘I’m throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring’
2
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ water situation shows why there’s no need to panic over global warming
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ water situation shows why there’s no need to panic over global warming
4
Robin Lehner departs after 2nd period of Golden Knights’ loss
Robin Lehner departs after 2nd period of Golden Knights’ loss
5
Raider Nation set to ‘black out’ SoFi Stadium against Chargers
Raider Nation set to ‘black out’ SoFi Stadium against Chargers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Desert Research Institute)
LETTER: Time for the Southwest to build desalination plants
John Neff North Las Vegas

On the front page of Thursday’s paper was the headline “A dire water forecast.” We are now facing even more water restrictions, but no one is providing any solutions.