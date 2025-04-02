LETTER: Trump and the federal judiciary

In his March 23 column, Victor Joecks is again defending President Donald Trump’s issues, this time with the federal judiciary. Maybe Mr. Joecks should realistically consider the facts.

The federal courts are following the law, and the law is something that Mr. Trump fails to understand or heed. Mr. Trump is, let’s not forget, a 34-count convicted felon. There are also other offenses for which he has gotten off the hook because he was, unfortunately, re-elected to the presidency.

Mr. Trump is taking actions with people, organizations and government departments under the guise that he has a mandate from the people to make the government more efficient. But Mr. Trump is demonstrating his disregard for the Congress and attempting to consolidate all power within himself. He is attempting to remove all legal barriers and to instill all the power of the government in himself. He has placed his minions in positions and is using them to retaliate for his loss of the 2020 election and to attack any and all perceived organizations and people who have opposed him in any manner. That, I understand, is called a dictatorship.

The federal judiciary is the only protection we have against this egotistical, narcissistic, self-centered, wanna-be dictator. Power to the federal courts and to the people of the United States.