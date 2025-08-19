93°F
LETTER: Trump and the New York City mayoral race

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Bill Minarik Las Vegas
August 18, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has told President Donald Trump to stay out of the New York City mayoral election. I don’t know why. The people of New York City are Mr. Trump’s constituents just as much as they are Gov. Hochul’s.

The preamble to our Constitution tells us that, in order to form a more perfect Union, we must ensure domestic tranquility and promote the general welfare. In a city many refer to as the capital of the world, with a population of 8.5 million, the president needs to be as vigilant to make sure that the Big Apple doesn’t end up with a worm at its core and seeds being cultivated for additional planting.

The president’s administration is off to a very good start. One rotten apple, however, could spoil the entire barrel. Executive action is what the people voted for in the past election, both foreign and domestic.

Chuck Lombardo Henderson

Republicans forced to clean up Biden’s immigration disaster.

Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas

I got a chuckle after reading a recent article in the Review-Journal. Bigwigs at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority couldn’t contain their anger regarding visa fees that the Trump administration plans to impose on some international travelers.

