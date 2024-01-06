47°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump appeals Maine ruling with an odd defense

Diane Rhodes Henderson
January 5, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
On Wednesday, the Review-Journal published an article headlined “Trump appeals Maine ruling.” It described Donald Trump’s appeal of being barred from the 2024 ballot in Maine due to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. In that article, Mr. Trump is quoted as saying that he never swore to “support” the Constitution.

When he was sworn into office in January 2017, Mr. Trump stated, “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” This oath is itself stated in Article II, Section I of the Constitution..

So I am confused. What part of that oath does Mr. Trump not understand to be a promise to “support” the Constitution? Seems pretty clear to me.

