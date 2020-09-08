LETTER: Trump blows smoke on voter fraud

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Recent letters have speculated regarding the incidence of election fraud. Yet legitimate evidence of widespread voter fraud is essentially nonexistent.

Troy Pyles’ Aug. 29 letter opines that the election integrity commission established by President Donald Trump was thwarted by Democratic governors. The commission was tasked with investigating the Trump claim that 3 million to 5 million people voted illegally in the 2016 election. Almost all governors rebelled against the commission. Specifically, 44 states refused to provide the commission with personal information concerning their voters. The bipartisan refusal to disclose voter information was hardly a Democratic conspiracy.

The commission was dissolved but not before one commission member stated “There’s no real evidence of it (voter fraud) anywhere.”

If people choose not to have confidence in the integrity of the election process, it should not be because of anything Mr. Trump has said or done. He has produced no evidence of widespread voter fraud even when ordered to do so. Allegations without substance. It is easy to see where the real fraud lies.