Letters

LETTER: Trump critics must have insider knowledge

Mary Weintraub Las Vegas
February 27, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to the Feb. 18 letter from Theresa Maue responding to a previous writer asking what President Donald Trump was doing wrong:

How do those who criticize and belittle Mr. Trump have such accurate inside knowledge? Mr. Trump lies about what? Mr. Trump cheats who and how? Mr. Trump bullies who and how? Mr. Trump feels whatever he does is OK? How do you know what he feels or thinks? Did CNN tell you?

Mr. Trump is straightforward. Some people can’t handle that. Mr. Trump says it like it is. Some people can’t handle that either. I love it. What a welcome change from “PC” presidents who told you what you wanted to hear as opposed to giving factual answers.

Mr. Trump’s frivolous comments are just that. Why expand on something unimportant?

