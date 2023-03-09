53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Trump Derangement Syndrome has real consequences

Kent Davidson Las Vegas
March 8, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Former President Donald Trump raises his fist before speaking at the Conservative Political Act ...
Former President Donald Trump raises his fist before speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

When my liberal friends and I get into a political discussion, which we try to avoid, I have noticed that the conversation usually ends with, “Well, at least he’s not Trump!” I take that to mean that they agree the Biden presidency has been a disaster, but they don’t care as long as Donald Trump is not the president.

But while I get that many people, including many Republicans, don’t care much for Mr. Trump’s narcissistic personality, it is still tough for me to grasp how people will vote for a disastrous economy, open borders, foreign relations nightmares, high inflation, high gasoline prices and heightened crime rates because they don’t like someone’s personality.

My point is not to support Mr. Trump but to urge those voters who wish to vote Democrat, regardless of what is going on around us, not to use Mr. Trump as the reason for doing so. If you like where our country is going, then by all means vote to continue it. If, however, you don’t feel that things are going very well, then please don’t use Mr. Trump as your only reason to allow this to continue.

MOST READ
1
Guitar-shaped hotel tower on Strip heads to county for vote
Guitar-shaped hotel tower on Strip heads to county for vote
2
CARTOONS: Mayor Pete figured out who’s to blame for the East Palestine disaster
CARTOONS: Mayor Pete figured out who’s to blame for the East Palestine disaster
3
21 and over: Caesars reveals new gaming restrictions
21 and over: Caesars reveals new gaming restrictions
4
Siegfried and Roy ‘Jungle Palace’ home on market for $3M — PHOTOS
Siegfried and Roy ‘Jungle Palace’ home on market for $3M — PHOTOS
5
‘Bellagio of Reno’: Resort renamed as part of $400M renovation
‘Bellagio of Reno’: Resort renamed as part of $400M renovation
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Joecks homeless column nailed it
P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas

A “Homeless Persons’ Bill of Rights” would only encourage those who live on the street.

The Nevada State Legislature Building in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Highway robbery!
Curtis Williams Henderson

Another year, another $500 to keep a license plate on my very common car here in Nevada. It’s ridiculous.

More stories for you
LETTER: Just say ‘no’ when it comes to more government
LETTER: Just say ‘no’ when it comes to more government
COMMENTARY: Democrats face a Biden-Harris dilemma
COMMENTARY: Democrats face a Biden-Harris dilemma
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Haley invites Americans to think beyond Black and white
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Haley invites Americans to think beyond Black and white
VICTOR JOECKS: Will Haley try to beat Trump or help him?
VICTOR JOECKS: Will Haley try to beat Trump or help him?
LETTER: Trump, Biden and circumstantial evidence
LETTER: Trump, Biden and circumstantial evidence
STEVE SEBELIUS: Give the blue slip the pink slip
STEVE SEBELIUS: Give the blue slip the pink slip