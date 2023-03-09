LETTER: Trump Derangement Syndrome has real consequences

Former President Donald Trump raises his fist before speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

When my liberal friends and I get into a political discussion, which we try to avoid, I have noticed that the conversation usually ends with, “Well, at least he’s not Trump!” I take that to mean that they agree the Biden presidency has been a disaster, but they don’t care as long as Donald Trump is not the president.

But while I get that many people, including many Republicans, don’t care much for Mr. Trump’s narcissistic personality, it is still tough for me to grasp how people will vote for a disastrous economy, open borders, foreign relations nightmares, high inflation, high gasoline prices and heightened crime rates because they don’t like someone’s personality.

My point is not to support Mr. Trump but to urge those voters who wish to vote Democrat, regardless of what is going on around us, not to use Mr. Trump as the reason for doing so. If you like where our country is going, then by all means vote to continue it. If, however, you don’t feel that things are going very well, then please don’t use Mr. Trump as your only reason to allow this to continue.