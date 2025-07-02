93°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump did what he had to do on Iran

President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago. (Pool via AP)
President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago. (Pool via AP)
Ron Moers Henderson
July 1, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Jerry Sturdivant states that “President Barack Obama negotiated a treaty with Iran that effectively halted their nuclear weapons program” (Thursday letter). Last week we saw how disingenuous that turned out to be. Mr. Obama was so sure that Iran was our “friend” that he sent them pallets of cash.

Mr. Sturdivant then mentions the Iraq conflict, but he ignores Saddam Hussein (a dictator much like the ayatollah in Iran). Both were bent on the war cry, “Death to America.”

Donald Trump has given this country a sense of purpose. He puts America first, not like Democrats who would wait for Iran to build a bomb that could wipe out the United States and Israel. We can’t wait around for Mr. Sturdivant’s appeasement policy, especially because Iran is still making noises such as “Death to America and Israel.”

It’s time for America to rally around the American flag and quit hoping Iran will change its spots.

LETTER: A sad commentary
Jack Corrick Boulder City

When our society requires armed guards at a house of worship, it is a sad commentary on our time.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Racking up the wins
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Donald Trump’s impressive foreign policy record.

Protesters gather to denounce ICE, U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement, operations Tuesday, ...
LETTER: On foreign and domestic wars
Joan Bockholt North Las Vegas

This is a war against the values we say we believe in: the rule of law, equality and protection of our civil rights.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: In pursuit of justice and fairness
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas

As a long-time reader of the Review Journal, I’d like to thank the staff for their pursuit of justice and fairness on various issues that impact our community.

