LETTER: Trump did what he had to do on Iran

Jerry Sturdivant states that “President Barack Obama negotiated a treaty with Iran that effectively halted their nuclear weapons program” (Thursday letter). Last week we saw how disingenuous that turned out to be. Mr. Obama was so sure that Iran was our “friend” that he sent them pallets of cash.

Mr. Sturdivant then mentions the Iraq conflict, but he ignores Saddam Hussein (a dictator much like the ayatollah in Iran). Both were bent on the war cry, “Death to America.”

Donald Trump has given this country a sense of purpose. He puts America first, not like Democrats who would wait for Iran to build a bomb that could wipe out the United States and Israel. We can’t wait around for Mr. Sturdivant’s appeasement policy, especially because Iran is still making noises such as “Death to America and Israel.”

It’s time for America to rally around the American flag and quit hoping Iran will change its spots.