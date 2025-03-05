54°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump driving the country on the road to ruin

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Sharolyn Craft North Las Vegas
March 4, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

I delayed any judgement on Donald Trump for 30 days to see how his decisions affected our citizens and country. I am very afraid about what he is doing to our country.

Elon Musk should never be in the White House and making decisions. He and Mr. Trump have put at least 80 percent of our citizens at risk, not only in terms of medical care, but Social Security, food, Jan. 6 inmates out on the streets, etc.

Furthermore, our military and other agencies that protect us are at risk. Our military is losing experienced people and those at the FAA, FBI, CIA, etc. are all rethinking if they even want to stay.

Mr. Trump is acting as if he wants to be a dictator and he is giving Mr. Musk carte blanche to take over our country. Not only does Mr. Musk have millions of dollars in grant money, now they are ready to give him another grant for communications services, while cancelling Verizon, which has done nothing wrong.

Good business leaders evaluate each part of their operations before firing anyone. Mr. Musk took a chainsaw to every agency without knowing anything about it.

