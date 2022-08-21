91°F
LETTER: Trump fan disappointed in the Review-Journal

Ellen Shaw Henderson
August 20, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Donald Trump listens Fox News' Sean Hannity speak during a rally at Show Me Center, Monday, Nov ...
Donald Trump listens Fox News' Sean Hannity speak during a rally at Show Me Center, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Cape Girardeau, Mo.. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Review-Journal has caught a virus: Trump Derangement Syndrome. After months of sniping at the former president in news reports, editorials and cartoons, you published a Ramirez cartoon on Aug. 14 claiming that Republicans who disagree with Liz Cheney’s pathological hatred of Mr. Trump are rinos and lemmings. What?

Rep. Cheney, who is portrayed as the virtuous truthsayer of the Republican Party, is not only a backstabber (remember when she betrayed her own sister?) but an advocate of endless wars, just like her dad. The Star Chamber Jan. 6 committee she leads is packed with lies, forgeries, misinformation and hearsay.

All of this hand wringing over Mr. Trump points to the question of whom the newspaper will endorse in the 2024 presidential election. If Mr. Trump becomes the Republican nominee, will the RJ support his program of low taxes, less regulation, low inflation, low gasoline prices, higher real wages, a strong defense, a secure border, Supreme Court justices who follow the Constitution and a booming economy as we had before? Or will you endorse a Democrat?

Any Democrat nominee would do even greater harm than has already been done by President Joe Biden. The RJ should get over itself and concentrate on what’s best for the country, perhaps even trusting the voters. Please don’t disappoint your loyal readers any more than you already have.

