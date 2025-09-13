81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Trump gave Putin a propaganda victory

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive ...
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Aug. 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/TNS)
More Stories
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive ...
LETTER: How to bring about world peace
Parc Haven apartment complex, managed by Greystar, at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas Tuesd ...
LETTER: Jefferson’s warning still holds true
People on the Strip near Flamingo Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/La ...
LETTER: Las Vegas’ tourism woes aren’t Trump’s fault
(Bloomberg photo by Daniel Acker)
LETTER: A better way to collect tax dollars
Linda Wallers Las Vegas
September 12, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Peter Kinsley’s recent letter to the editor (“Double standard,” Sept. 3) claims Democrats are hypocritical for criticizing Donald Trump’s summit with Vladimir Putin while overlooking President Joe Biden’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. But this is a comparison of apples to peaches.

Mr. Biden had long refused to engage with Prince Mohammed due to human rights concerns. By 2022, however, broader strategic challenges — such as Iran’s nuclear ambitions, rising global energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Saudi Arabia’s desire to strengthen security ties and diversify its economy — made the meeting necessary. Even so, Mr. Biden confronted the crown prince directly about the brutal 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, holding him accountable rather than offering praise.

Mr. Trump’s 2025 encounter with Putin was the opposite. He staged a red-carpet welcome in Alaska, complete with a military flyover, treating a man indicted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes as a guest of honor. By doing so, Mr. Trump undercut decades of American foreign policy and gave Putin a propaganda victory — despite Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, its illegal seizure of Crimea, the slaughter of civilians and even the kidnapping of Ukrainian children.

One meeting held a dictator accountable. The other celebrated one. That’s not a double standard. It’s a difference in principle.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive ...
LETTER: How to bring about world peace
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

If President Donald Trump really wanted the warring to stop in the two current world hotspots and finally have peace, he would stop funding the efforts of Israel and Ukraine.

(Bloomberg photo by Daniel Acker)
LETTER: A better way to collect tax dollars
Nicholas Gartner Henderson

Up until 1913, the federal government did just fine collecting excise taxes on domestic products and tariffs on foreign imports.

President Donald Trump looks over a construction project in the Rose Garden of the White House, ...
LETTER: Trump should try trade school
Jo Ann Simmons Henderson

George Wills’ Sept. 4 commentary (“America has too many college students”) definitely hit the mark for me.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Fears about Medicaid cuts are overblown
Patrick A. Casale Las Vegas

Single parents are not going to lose Medicaid — unless, of course, they are making substantial money and can afford to pay for health insurance for their children.

Members of the District of Columbia National Guard standing next to an MATV vehicle scan the ar ...
LETTER: What makes people feel unsafe
David Dandrea Henderson

We just watched a talking head on a cable news channel tell us sending National Guard troops to a city to help combat crime causes fear in the citizens.

MORE STORIES