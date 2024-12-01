46°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Trump gets pushback his deportation plan

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file
More Stories
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty
LETTER: An autopsy on the defeat of Question 3
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, ...
LETTER: Yes, Biden made the country better off economically
AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File
LETTER: Give the sanctuary city mayors what they want
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
LETTER: The climate summit charade
Dorri Siler North Las Vegas
November 30, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

After listening to some politicians say they won’t comply with Donald Trump’s orders regarding deporting the illegals whom the Biden/Harris administration allowed in, why don’t we send a bunch of buses to the border, load them all up and deliver the migrants to those cities or states? They don’t seem to mind having these criminals, drug pushers and gang-bangers, so please, let them have them.

This seems like a simple solution. I’d love to see how the people of these cities and states would feel if this happened.

These people need to let the new administration fix what the outgoing administration wrecked. People who say things are good are only kidding themselves.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty
LETTER: An autopsy on the defeat of Question 3
Joe Stockman Henderson

The 2024 election showed that Nevada voters are smart and loudly said that the system is working like it should.

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
LETTER: The climate summit charade
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

It’s about the money, always was since the days of Al Gore’s climate hysteria, and still is.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: The danger of Donald Trump and Republicans
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

In order to get on Medicaid, we will have to sell our house, spend our savings and sell one car just to prove we’re broke. And then Medicaid gets to negotiate the price.

MORE STORIES