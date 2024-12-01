LETTER: Trump gets pushback his deportation plan

People need to let the new administration fix what the outgoing administration wrecked. People who say things are good are only kidding themselves.

After listening to some politicians say they won’t comply with Donald Trump’s orders regarding deporting the illegals whom the Biden/Harris administration allowed in, why don’t we send a bunch of buses to the border, load them all up and deliver the migrants to those cities or states? They don’t seem to mind having these criminals, drug pushers and gang-bangers, so please, let them have them.

This seems like a simple solution. I’d love to see how the people of these cities and states would feel if this happened.

These people need to let the new administration fix what the outgoing administration wrecked. People who say things are good are only kidding themselves.