LETTER: Trump goes after his enemies

After reading the Thursday front-page article about Jimmy Kimmel — one of our own, by the way — my only thought was the last four paragraphs of the article should have been higher up and not buried at the end. It is quite clear that President Donald Trump is responsible for censoring Mr. Kimmel and Stephen Colbert and getting both CBS and ABC to bend the knee. CBS and ABC need the support and approval of Trump’s FCC to complete their mergers.

Had this been going on with a Democrat in office, we all know that members of the GOP would have been screaming at the top of their lungs about how blatantly improper it is. Every person in America, regardless of party, should be outraged by this blatant interference and outright bribery by Mr. Trump and his FCC.