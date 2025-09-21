79°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump goes after his enemies

More Stories
Tracey Howard Las Vegas
September 20, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

After reading the Thursday front-page article about Jimmy Kimmel — one of our own, by the way — my only thought was the last four paragraphs of the article should have been higher up and not buried at the end. It is quite clear that President Donald Trump is responsible for censoring Mr. Kimmel and Stephen Colbert and getting both CBS and ABC to bend the knee. CBS and ABC need the support and approval of Trump’s FCC to complete their mergers.

Had this been going on with a Democrat in office, we all know that members of the GOP would have been screaming at the top of their lungs about how blatantly improper it is. Every person in America, regardless of party, should be outraged by this blatant interference and outright bribery by Mr. Trump and his FCC.

Gail Storch Las Vegas

Victor Joecks’s Sept. 14 commentary on Charlie Kirk sadly embodies what is wrong with the headline “Why the left celebrates Kirk’s murder.”

David Tulanian Henderson

Misleading comments about the suspect.

Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

It feels like the fuse has been lit.

Sherry Hobbs Henderson

I disagree with almost everything he espoused, but I applaud the manner in which he approached his adversaries.

Neal Gee Henderson

Did she miss the bumbling president who could not find his way off stage or speak in complete sentences?

Robert Hirst Las Vegas

Kate Wik, chief marketing officer of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, writes off criticism of the current “please come to Las Vegas” campaign.

