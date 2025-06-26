LETTER: Trump had a trick up his sleeve

Regarding your Sunday story, “Trump: United States has struck three Iranian nuclear sites, joining Israeli air campaign”: President Donald Trump recently said he would wait two weeks before making a decision whether to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites. So he surprised the media, the mullahs and the majority of American progressives by his decisive strike on Saturday. How smart.

I had a feeling the president had a trick up his sleeve. Sure enough, he didn’t disappoint. He is the “deal maker,” par excellence. The world is in his debt.