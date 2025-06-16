LETTER: Trump had no mandate for Los Angeles raids

In response to your Tuesday editorial on the Los Angeles raids:

President Donald Trump has said he would deport undocumented criminals. But a raid of garment workers, busboys, maids, kitchen staff and handymen is not where these people are found. That is why there were spontaneous protests.

Mr. Trump had no mandate for this. In fact, he didn’t win 50 percent of the vote. While he won, that is not a mandate. Mr. Trump thinks winning the election means doing whatever he wants. He and the GOP are purposely exacerbating this, like he always does. And, of course he picked California.

I feel sorry for ICE agents having to carry out unlawful orders without warrants (they are looking for anyone, no idea who), and the need for them to wear masks. But then, I don’t. I would resign immediately if asked to do this. We demand due process for everyone, even the criminals. What will your response be if Mr. Trump conducts these kind of raids in Las Vegas?

And please stop with blaming Joe Biden for everything when our immigration system has been broken for decades.