Donald Trump was thrown off the ballot in Colorado because of his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, and for no other reasons.

A copy of the U.S. Constitution. (Washington Post photo by Matt McClain)

He committed the very acts that the constitutional provision was designed to address. He was not thrown off the Colorado ballot because of politics. It is that simple. Read the Constitution yourself.