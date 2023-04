Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on Nov. 15, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)

How times change. In 2016, Donald Trump told Hillary Clinton that if, he were elected president, she would “be in jail.” Now it is the former president who may well go to jail. Isn’t karma great?