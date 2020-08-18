99°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump hurls insults at Kamala Harris

John R. Osuch Las Vegas
August 17, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

So President Donald Trump is calling Sen. Kamala Harris a nasty woman. Talk about the pot calling the kettle black. If Mr. Trump wants to see nasty, he need look no further than the nearest mirror he can find.

No president in American history has shown his nastiness toward Blacks, browns, Native Americans, women and anyone else not in his financial club more than Mr. Trump. Maybe a smart beautiful woman scares him. I think he’s met his match.

