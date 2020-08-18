LETTER: Trump hurls insults at Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

So President Donald Trump is calling Sen. Kamala Harris a nasty woman. Talk about the pot calling the kettle black. If Mr. Trump wants to see nasty, he need look no further than the nearest mirror he can find.

No president in American history has shown his nastiness toward Blacks, browns, Native Americans, women and anyone else not in his financial club more than Mr. Trump. Maybe a smart beautiful woman scares him. I think he’s met his match.