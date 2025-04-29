81°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Trump ignores due process

More Stories
Gov. Joe Lombardo (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Gov. Lombardo should be embarrassed
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on East Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Review-Jo ...
LETTER: About those high vehicle registration fees
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, ...
LETTER: Don’t force Ukraine to capitulate
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
LETTER: Trump and debt reduction
Richard L. Strickland North Las Vegas
April 29, 2025 - 4:31 pm
 

Everyone is entitled to due process under the Constitution. Donald Trump did not give Kilmar Abrego Garcia due process before kidnapping him and sending him to a prison in El Salvador. The Supreme Court ruled that Mr. Trump rectify his admitted mistake by returning Mr. Garcia to the United States. He has not done so.

The Supreme Court is not going to back down. Our country is in constitutional crisis. It is up to members of Congress to step forth. If they do not, those who are preventing such should lose their positions. They would be in violation of their oaths to support the Constitution, as Donald Trump is.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gov. Joe Lombardo (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Gov. Lombardo should be embarrassed
Deborah White Henderson

In reaching new heights of craven sucking up, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo didn’t comment on the pardon of Michele Fiore.

MORE STORIES