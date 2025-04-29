LETTER: Trump ignores due process

Everyone is entitled to due process under the Constitution. Donald Trump did not give Kilmar Abrego Garcia due process before kidnapping him and sending him to a prison in El Salvador. The Supreme Court ruled that Mr. Trump rectify his admitted mistake by returning Mr. Garcia to the United States. He has not done so.

The Supreme Court is not going to back down. Our country is in constitutional crisis. It is up to members of Congress to step forth. If they do not, those who are preventing such should lose their positions. They would be in violation of their oaths to support the Constitution, as Donald Trump is.