49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Trump indictment will start a vicious circle

Scott Clymer White Hills, Arizona
April 5, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 18, ...
Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Everyone in America will greatly benefit from Donald Trump being prosecuted, found guilty and sentenced to a long prison term. This will create a precedence of charging, convicting and putting future presidents and ex-presidents in prison. This will cause members of the losing party to spend all of their time convicting the winning party’s president, and the members of the winning party will spend all of their time defending their president. That way Congress will not have the time to pass horrible laws, raise taxes and do other things that are destroying Americans and their lives.

When our enemies take advantage of this, it will be everyone for themselves, because that is where we are headed in any case. Simple solution.

MOST READ
1
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
2
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
3
Henderson megamansion listed for $100K per month in rent
Henderson megamansion listed for $100K per month in rent
4
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
CARTOONS: Even Mark Twain can’t believe this
CARTOONS: Even Mark Twain can’t believe this
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Beware of Artificial Intelligence
Ed Dornlas Las Vegas

Short of banning electricity, I doubt there is any way to avoid the machines becoming our masters.

People line up to purchase lottery tickets for the drawing of the Powerball lottery at the Blue ...
LETTER: Numbers game
Greg Brackett Henderson

Nevadans must make their voiced heard on a state lottery.

More stories for you
LETTER: What’s wrong with Making America Great Again?
LETTER: What’s wrong with Making America Great Again?
LETTER: Nevada lawmakers look to make state felon-friendly
LETTER: Nevada lawmakers look to make state felon-friendly
LETTER: Does anybody really know what time it is?
LETTER: Does anybody really know what time it is?
LETTER: Biden’s student loan gambit
LETTER: Biden’s student loan gambit
LETTER: Trump Derangement Syndrome has real consequences
LETTER: Trump Derangement Syndrome has real consequences
LETTER: Passing judgment before Trump is even indicted
LETTER: Passing judgment before Trump is even indicted