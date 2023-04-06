LETTER: Trump indictment will start a vicious circle

Congress will not have the time to pass horrible laws, raise taxes and do other things that are destroying Americans and their lives.

Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Everyone in America will greatly benefit from Donald Trump being prosecuted, found guilty and sentenced to a long prison term. This will create a precedence of charging, convicting and putting future presidents and ex-presidents in prison. This will cause members of the losing party to spend all of their time convicting the winning party’s president, and the members of the winning party will spend all of their time defending their president. That way Congress will not have the time to pass horrible laws, raise taxes and do other things that are destroying Americans and their lives.

When our enemies take advantage of this, it will be everyone for themselves, because that is where we are headed in any case. Simple solution.