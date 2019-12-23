46°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump investigations and wasted money

David Dandrea Henderson
December 22, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The sad part about Congress and the investigations that never end is that millions of taxpayer dollars have been wasted. Many Americans are still living on the streets. The government borrows from China to give aid to Ukraine, Mexico and other foreign countries. What are those in Washington doing for the average American citizen?

The politicians should just let the people decide President Donald Trump’s fate in the next election and do what they were elected to do. Did I hear someone say “term limits”?

