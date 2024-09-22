80°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump is a threat to our democracy

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump raises his fist as he departs a c ...
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump raises his fist as he departs a campaign event at Nassau Coliseum, Wednesday, Sept.18, 2024, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Chris Boyd Las Vegas
September 21, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The Tuesday editorial in the Review-Journal (“Harris needs to lower the rhetorical temperature”) admonished Vice President Kamala Harris and her campaign for accurately describing the threat Donald Trump is to our democracy and asked her to tone down her rhetoric over the recent assassination attempts against him. That wrongly puts the onus on her for the actions of two disturbed individuals and ignores the horrendous and violent rhetoric of Trump himself.

Trump has called for his political opponents to be jailed under his administration. He has pushed forward such racist invectives against legal Haitian immigrants that the Governor of Ohio has to send State Troopers to protect their schools against bomb threats. And let’s not forget Trump literally provoked a mob to attack Congress and the Capitol Police protecting them.

I think the editorial board of the Review-Journal needs to rethink what they are doing and who they are promoting.

The logo for Tupperware Brands appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange ...
LETTER: Tupperware falls victim to Bidenomics
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

It appears that Bidenomics/Kamalanomics has taken one of our country’s most well known products, Tupperware, into bankruptcy.

President Joe Biden speaks about the economy at Prince George's Community College, Center for t ...
LETTER: The high price of Bidenomics
David Tulanian Henderson

Review-Journal cartoonist Michael Ramirez deserves an A+ for his Monday cartoon that highlights “Bidenomics”.

Artist's rendering on the Reimagine Boulder Highway project on Monday, Aug 5, 2024, in Henderso ...
LETTER: Fewer lanes, more headaches
David Hyzy Las Vegas

Clark county has decided to remove lanes on two of the busiest major roads, Maryland Parkway and Boulder Highway.

(Thinkstock)
LETTER: Don’t make it too hard to sue
P.S. Bovee Las Vegas

Even some who understand this fundamental economic reality are willing to “stick it” to lawyers.

In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border P ...
LETTER: Immigrant voters may swing future elections
Lou Young North Las Vegas

When you take into account that one of Kamala Harris’s main objectives is a “direct path to citizenship,” how many illegal immigrants will one day vote in general elections?

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, shaking hands with Gerren K ...
LETTER: The media keeps Harris’ secrets safe
Nicholas Gartner Henderson

The media is supporting the vice president’s lack of positions on important issues that voters should know about.

President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris campaign a ...
LETTER: We were already fooled once
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Kamala Harris’ history tells us she is even more of a left-wing liberal than Joe Biden.

