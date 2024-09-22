LETTER: Trump is a threat to our democracy

The Tuesday editorial in the Review-Journal (“Harris needs to lower the rhetorical temperature”) admonished Vice President Kamala Harris and her campaign for accurately describing the threat Donald Trump is to our democracy and asked her to tone down her rhetoric over the recent assassination attempts against him. That wrongly puts the onus on her for the actions of two disturbed individuals and ignores the horrendous and violent rhetoric of Trump himself.

Trump has called for his political opponents to be jailed under his administration. He has pushed forward such racist invectives against legal Haitian immigrants that the Governor of Ohio has to send State Troopers to protect their schools against bomb threats. And let’s not forget Trump literally provoked a mob to attack Congress and the Capitol Police protecting them.

I think the editorial board of the Review-Journal needs to rethink what they are doing and who they are promoting.