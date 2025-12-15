52°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump is abusing his pardon power

President Donald Trump. (Pool via AP)
Paul Costantino Mesquite
December 14, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Since starting his second term, President Donald Trump has pardoned some really bad people, starting with members of the Jan. 6 mob who beat law enforcement people and vandalized a revered edifice. Several have since ended up in jail. Recently he has pardoned several rich donors who have bilked the people out of billions of dollars. Why? Some have heaped praise on Mr. Trump (we know how much he likes that) or invested large sums in his family business. Quid pro quo?

A recent pardon is that of the former president of Honduras who was convicted of sending large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl north into this country. At the same time Mr. Trump is killing couriers and threatening to start a war with another dictator for exactly the same crime. What’s the rational? There is none. Crazy, ridiculous, absurd? No, just Trump.

