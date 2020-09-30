LETTER: Trump is destroying the republic? What?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

I’m in confusion and dismay after reading Jacqueline Robins’ Friday letter to the editor. Are we residing in the same country? She states that President Donald Trump is destroying every government institution that has been created since 1776. And then she goes through a whole listing of government entities, as though trying to prove her point.

The last I looked: Congress was still in session. the military is still in service across the world, the intelligence services are still up and running in Washington, the FBI still is active, as is the IRS, the Justice Department, the CDC, the NIH, the U.S. Postal Service and even the Supreme Court. I never knew Mr. Trump had such power.

Consider this: Mr. Trump has done more in four years for the United States than Barack Obama and Joe Biden did in eight years, and we are better off for that. So please spare me your platitudes, Ms. Robins. President Trump has made America great again. So, disgruntled Democrats, independents and wavering Republicans, do not be fooled by such foolish and divisive dialog. Keep your eyes and enthusiasm on the election. Stay focused. Vote to Keep America great …