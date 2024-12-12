40°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump is no genius on foreign policy

Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)
LETTER: Cortez Masto shows her colors
FILE - A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near water intak ...
AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
B.J. Resop Las Vegas
December 11, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I’m sure Donald Trump’s message to Hamas about releasing the hostages has the terrorists shaking in their sandals (Dec. 5 editorial). His “artful” deal-making with the Taliban resulted in the release of thousands of Taliban fighters just in time for them to rejoin their units before the United States and our allies sacrificed 20 years of blood and treasure in the withdrawal negotiated by Trump and unconscionably honored by Joe Biden. Now Trump blames (and threatens!) America’s generals for the debacle that resulted. But it was Trump’s deal with the Taliban that made that disaster inevitable.

The only skillful deal-making Mr. Trump has ever pulled off was in selling to the electorate the biggest bottle of snake oil ever foisted on the American public: himself. You can count on Mr. Trump being just as skillful in his negotiations with Hamas as he was with the Taliban: No artful deal. Nothing but snake oil. With Mr. Trump involved, Israel might as well surrender to Hamas right now.

FILE - A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near water intak ...
LETTER: The Colorado River condundrum
Bob Gomperz Las Vegas

Today’s policymakers and water managers would do well to remember that their predecessors developed public works to meet future demand.

AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File
LETTER: Transgender athletes pose issues
Liz Lucchesi Henderson

While I agree that dignity and respect are essential, the issue goes beyond the physical advantage that some male athletes have. An equally significant concern lies in the locker room.

FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Pardon me?
Jay Zack Henderson

The parties have both lost a moral compass.

Thinkstock
LETTER: Blaming Republicans for high drug costs
Brenda Beverly Las Vegas

You can contact the drug companies and ask for help on the cost. There are other programs that offer assistance. Contact the National Cancer Society for information.

Former President Donald J. Trump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
LETTER: Donald Trump a clear danger to our democratic republic
Peter McMurran Henderson

After four years of political, social and economic discord, the worst inclinations of our voting populace were realized with the return to the presidency of an ill-tempered convicted felon.

Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: UNLV loses its football coach
Michael Reilly Las Vegas

As a long-time resident of Las Vegas and UNLV fan, I want to know how a city with so many resources did not find a way to keep an excellent football coach, Barry Odom.

LETTER: Biden, gun laws and hypocrisy
Brad Swart Henderson

The presidential pardon has allowed someone who has violated a number of federal gun laws to essentially walk free from his crimes.

President Joe Biden in Ballina, Ireland. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: January 20 can’t come quickly enough
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

Jan. 20 can’t come quickly enough so America can get a president with some common sense instead of one that is delusional and incoherent.

LETTERS: On women in combat
James Hutkin Henderson

While Joecks’ diatribe was directed at women in the military, what about the women who serve as firefighters and police officers. Are they less effective and hurting their units?

