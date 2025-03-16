LETTER: Trump is taking the correct steps

I’ve seen a lot of letters to the editor in the Review-Journal recently complaining about Donald Trump’s isolationist policies. He is demanding all European countries meet their NATO financial obligations, balancing tariffs and supposedly turning his back on Ukraine. But the United States is more than $30 trillion in debt. I cannot understand what people do not see.

Of the 330 million U.S. citizens, only about half pay federal income taxes. If you take out government employees, whose pay comes from income taxes, that does not lead to a great number of people to finance the world’s problems. Are we to expect that 180 million U.S. taxpayers foot the bill for 7.5 billion people? It sounds appealing that U.S. citizens are caring and sympathetic people, but the reality is it takes money for this to happen.

We are flat broke. It is time to face reality on the world stage, and the game needs to become fair for all.