54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Trump is taking the correct steps

President Donald Trump.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Nevada Democrats show their true colors
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Kind words — sort of
(AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)
LETTER: GOP picks on the marganalized to cover up failures
The Nevada Legislature building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Bill would be bad for Nevada’s foster kids
Steven Ginther Mesquite
March 15, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I’ve seen a lot of letters to the editor in the Review-Journal recently complaining about Donald Trump’s isolationist policies. He is demanding all European countries meet their NATO financial obligations, balancing tariffs and supposedly turning his back on Ukraine. But the United States is more than $30 trillion in debt. I cannot understand what people do not see.

Of the 330 million U.S. citizens, only about half pay federal income taxes. If you take out government employees, whose pay comes from income taxes, that does not lead to a great number of people to finance the world’s problems. Are we to expect that 180 million U.S. taxpayers foot the bill for 7.5 billion people? It sounds appealing that U.S. citizens are caring and sympathetic people, but the reality is it takes money for this to happen.

We are flat broke. It is time to face reality on the world stage, and the game needs to become fair for all.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
LETTER: Nevada public schools need competition
Gary Desler Las Vegas

We will not be able to sustain long-term American greatness with mediocre K-12 schools. We must allow competition and school choice.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
LETTER: What does Putin have on Donald Trump
Jack Corrick Boulder City

Will someone please tell me why our president, the members of his Cabinet and his top-level staff are so in love with Vladimir Putin?

President Donald Trump and JD Vance. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Translating the MAGA lingo
Denise Marcella North Las Vegas

Some of the many “mistakes” the Trump administration has made in its frenzied push to implement the MAGA agenda (aka Project 2025) are simple descriptors that they communicate to the public.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Aaron Ford gets political
Wayne Schaack Las Vegas

Aaron Ford needs to be told that his job is to represent all the people of Nevada and not merely to try to block all things Donald Trump, who won this state.

MORE STORIES