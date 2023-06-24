LETTER: Trump is toxic to Republicans in 2024

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., watch. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

I’m a conservative-leaning Libertarian. In voting for 60 years, I have never knowingly voted for a liberal/Democrat. I loved most things Donald Trump accomplished in his four years. But if the supporters of Mr. Trump renominate him to run against Joe Biden in 2024, I’m afraid the Republican Party will go down to defeat again. Why?

Mr. Trump is hated by most swing voters, most of the media, academia and most Democrats. Republicans need the swing voters in this country to vote for their nominee. If it’s Mr. Trump, that’s not happening. Mr. Trump has not said or demonstrated one thing to convince swing voters or win them over. His demeanor and attitude fail to deter this hatred. He doesn’t know how to apologize and recognize he has made mistakes. He can boast about his record for four years in office — draining the swamp, closing the borders, reducing regulations, etc. — but that alone will not get him re-elected.

Mr. Trump strutting around at a full venue of supporters I believe gives him a false sense of the country’s support. Receiving more donations to his campaign does the same thing. He needs way more voters than that. So, Trump supporters, please vote for another Republican on the ticket or face another four years of Biden/Harris. Trump cannot win.