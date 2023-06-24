81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Trump is toxic to Republicans in 2024

Howard Jenkins Las Vegas
June 23, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union addr ...
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., watch. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

I’m a conservative-leaning Libertarian. In voting for 60 years, I have never knowingly voted for a liberal/Democrat. I loved most things Donald Trump accomplished in his four years. But if the supporters of Mr. Trump renominate him to run against Joe Biden in 2024, I’m afraid the Republican Party will go down to defeat again. Why?

Mr. Trump is hated by most swing voters, most of the media, academia and most Democrats. Republicans need the swing voters in this country to vote for their nominee. If it’s Mr. Trump, that’s not happening. Mr. Trump has not said or demonstrated one thing to convince swing voters or win them over. His demeanor and attitude fail to deter this hatred. He doesn’t know how to apologize and recognize he has made mistakes. He can boast about his record for four years in office — draining the swamp, closing the borders, reducing regulations, etc. — but that alone will not get him re-elected.

Mr. Trump strutting around at a full venue of supporters I believe gives him a false sense of the country’s support. Receiving more donations to his campaign does the same thing. He needs way more voters than that. So, Trump supporters, please vote for another Republican on the ticket or face another four years of Biden/Harris. Trump cannot win.

MOST READ
1
Stop! Don’t back into that parking spot at Harry Reid airport
Stop! Don’t back into that parking spot at Harry Reid airport
2
Smith’s to open $225M distribution center in North Las Vegas
Smith’s to open $225M distribution center in North Las Vegas
3
Golden Knights championship merch is getting weird
Golden Knights championship merch is getting weird
4
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
5
Golden Knights fans break Stanley Cup Final records
Golden Knights fans break Stanley Cup Final records
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump watches as planes perform fly-overs of the Mount Rushmore National Monum ...
LETTER: Lock up Hillary?
Peter B.McMurran Henderson

How about putting The Donald behind bars?

FILE - A cat named Pepe at a pop-up cat cafe at Hearts Alive Village in Las Vegas on Saturday, ...
LETTER: Putting animal lives above human lives
Ron Moore Las Vegas

We live in a sick society that values non-human needs more than human needs. Anthropomorphism is applied only to animals not poor humans.

(Oakland Athletics)
LETTER: Eureka! Nevada has solved all its problems
Pamela S. Atkinson North Las Vegas

Why not waste our taxpayer surplus on a baseball stadium and team? Formula 1 anyone? How about year-round outdoor ice sculptor contests right on Strip?

More stories
LETTER: If you want to beat Biden, Trump is not your man
LETTER: If you want to beat Biden, Trump is not your man
JONAH GOLDBERG: Can Republicans be persuaded to vote for someone other than Trump?
JONAH GOLDBERG: Can Republicans be persuaded to vote for someone other than Trump?
Mike Pence launches 2024 presidential bid
Mike Pence launches 2024 presidential bid
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: President Joe Biden’s atrocious record on immigration
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: President Joe Biden’s atrocious record on immigration
LETTER: Gov. Lombardo needs to learn how legislative politics works
LETTER: Gov. Lombardo needs to learn how legislative politics works
VICTOR JOECKS: Why GOP presidential candidates are avoiding Nevada
VICTOR JOECKS: Why GOP presidential candidates are avoiding Nevada