President Donald Trump speaks on the South Lawn at the White House, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Washington as he honors Team Penske for the 2019 Indianapolis 500 win. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

In his recent letter to the editor, Hank Schmidt seemingly predicted that Donald Trump is headed for prison. It must drive him crazy that the most investigated human in history is apparently clean enough to stay on the right side of the law.

Meanwhile, the country continues to cruise on all cylinders under the strong and fearless leadership of the sagacious and honorable President Joe Biden. Sigh.