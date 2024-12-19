LETTER: Trump, Obama and deportations

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement statistics, Mr. Obama focused his attention on the interior of the country, where illegals had been living for 10 to 20 years. Mr. Trump, however, focused his enforcement on recent arrivals, which included a higher percentage of criminal offenders.

In his Sunday letter to the editor, Jerry Sturdivant points out that President Barack Obama deported more illegal immigrants during his administration than President Donald Trump did during his four years. So, he asks, why is Mr. Trump showing so much concern on this issue.

The fact is that, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement statistics, Mr. Obama focused his attention on the interior of the country, where illegals had been living for 10 to 20 years. Mr. Trump, however, focused his enforcement on recent arrivals, which included a higher percentage of criminal offenders.