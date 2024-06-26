102°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump owes an apology

LETTER: What will the California government mess up next?
LETTER: Big government is a necessity
LETTER: Henderson tries to put street vendors out of business
LETTER: A legend passes
Ricky Kendall Las Vegas
June 25, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In Jessica Hill’s recent story, “Democrats slammed for post on X,” GOP Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy states, “Baseless attacks and accusations have no place in politics.” She called on Democrats to apologize to Gov. Joe Lombardo for a post on X accusing him of bribery because there is no proof.

I would remind her that Donald Trump has continued to call the past election rigged and flooded with election fraud. He has never conceded. There is no proof that the election was illegitimate or voter fraud was an issue. Where is his and his party’s apology?

