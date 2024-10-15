LETTER: Trump panders with plan to end income taxes on Social Security benefits

According to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, ending taxes on Social Security income could save senior households almost $560 per year. However, it will increase the debt by $1.6 trillion to $1.8 trillion.

I am 75 years old. I receive Social Security and Medicare. I would like not having to pay taxes on my Social Security income. But do you wonder what would happen to the deficit? Do you really think Donald Trump and JD Vance know the answer? I’m sure they do. But I don’t think they care. Mr. Trump spews this stuff on a daily basis. His minions follow suit.

Has anyone wondered why the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket has not joined the bandwagon. It’s because they know what the damage to our deficit would be.

Mr. Trump and his Republican followers have not provided a plan to offset this increase. There are plans out there, but they have not gained any strength.

Get wise, voters. If they (Democrat or Republican) don’t have a plan, it isn’t going to happen. In the end, you may lose the amount of Social Security you’re making now.