LETTER: Trump pardons Honduras drug-smuggling president

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez conspired with El Chapo Guzman and the Sinaloa cartel to smuggle literally tons of cocaine into the United States. That enterprise undoubtedly fueled violence and murders, endangered U.S. law enforcement and ruined tens of thousands of lives and families, if not more. For his crimes, he was convicted in a U.S. court and sentenced last year to 45 years in prison.

On Monday, Donald Trump pardoned him.

All of this while Mr. Trump is putting U.S. troops in harm’s way to purportedly combat “narco-terrorists” from Venezuela. But instead, he just freed one of the world’s biggest, convicted narco-terrorists. How utterly shameful.