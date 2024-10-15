LETTER: Trump preaches tariffs and the evils of China

It was reported by various media outlets last week that Donald Trump’s God Bless the USA bibles were made in China. So much for his bashing China and his alleged support for any American printing company.

The objective of Mr. Trump is to fleece as many Americans as he can while he is running for the presidency. He is making a fortune hawking his merchandise. This is another example of Mr. Trump’s willingness to pretend to support American businesses while buying foreign-made products to line his pockets.