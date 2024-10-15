77°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump preaches tariffs and the evils of China

The front cover of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump's "God Bl ...
The front cover of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump's "God Bless the USA" Bible in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar
LETTER: Trump panders with plan to end income taxes on Social Security benefits
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel and ...
LETTER: Biden’s miserable foreign policy
LETTER: Inflation still an issue for many families
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
LETTER: How you vote is reflection of your character
J.J. Alexander Henderson
October 14, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

It was reported by various media outlets last week that Donald Trump’s God Bless the USA bibles were made in China. So much for his bashing China and his alleged support for any American printing company.

The objective of Mr. Trump is to fleece as many Americans as he can while he is running for the presidency. He is making a fortune hawking his merchandise. This is another example of Mr. Trump’s willingness to pretend to support American businesses while buying foreign-made products to line his pockets.

FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel and ...
LETTER: Biden’s miserable foreign policy
Bill L. Wilson Henderson

If Mr. Biden had been around during World War II, we would all be speaking German or Japanese.

LETTER: Inflation still an issue for many families
Joanna Gorman Las Vegas

Simple activities such as grocery shopping pose constant decisions when we pick up a product and think, “Can we afford this? Do we really need this?”

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
LETTER: How you vote is reflection of your character
Glenn Erdell Las Vegas

An amoral, sociopathic, narcissistic, pathological liar, sexual abuser and convicted felon is unfit to be the leader and face of America and the free world.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wedn ...
LETTER: The Donald Trump way
Ira Kleiman Henderson

Like all authoritarians, it’s the end justifies the means.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic Natio ...
LETTER: More of the same
Wayne Schaack Las Vegas

Kamala Harris is just Biden lite.

