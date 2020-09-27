LETTER: Trump puts democracy at risk

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

America’s democracy has always been defined by a key factor: the peaceful transition of power. When it was time for George Washington to step down and hand power over to John Adams, it was one of the first times world history that there was a peaceful transition.

America has been the greatest democracy in the world from the time of its creation, but that greatness is in jeopardy. After President Donald Trump’s un-American comments during a White House briefing that suggested he will not hand over power if he loses the election, Americans should be worried.

If we sit idly by and allow Mr. Trump to circumvent the results of the election, America will no longer be the greatest democracy the world has ever seen. If we allow Mr. Trump to steal this election, we will be an embarrassment to those who came before us and who built such a great country. If we want to Keep America Great, we must hold President Trump accountable.