LETTER: Trump rally attendees will get sick and die

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Xtreme Manufacturing on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

For all those who attended President Donald Trump’s gathering in Henderson on Sunday and refused to follow Gov. Steve Sisolak’s advice to wear a mask and socially distance because it is your First Amendment right to do so, so be it. However, if you come down with COVID-19 as a result of this action, get on a plane and take yourself to the White House for treatment. Do not — I repeat, do not — go to a Las Vegas hospital and put health care workers, as well as patients, in danger because of your selfish actions.