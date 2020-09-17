87°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump rally attendees will get sick and die

John R. Osuch Las Vegas
September 16, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

For all those who attended President Donald Trump’s gathering in Henderson on Sunday and refused to follow Gov. Steve Sisolak’s advice to wear a mask and socially distance because it is your First Amendment right to do so, so be it. However, if you come down with COVID-19 as a result of this action, get on a plane and take yourself to the White House for treatment. Do not — I repeat, do not — go to a Las Vegas hospital and put health care workers, as well as patients, in danger because of your selfish actions.

