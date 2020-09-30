76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Trump refusals to guarantee peaceful transition

Tim Malacarne Boulder City
September 29, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Supporting the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee while he refuses to commit to peacefully transferring power if he loses the election is no better than supporting a coup. Obtaining a majority in the Supreme Court is a principal goal of conservatives, but one more justice is not worth abandoning the foundations of American democracy.

The president’s continued refusal to commit to the transfer of power follows a year of sowing distrust in anything that he believes works against his electoral chances. Many principled Republicans have distanced themselves from these actions, but they simultaneously promise to allow Mr. Trump to choose who judges the legality of his actions.

King George III once said that if Washington gave up power after achieving independence, he would be the greatest man in the world. Washington did. Twice. And for more than 200 years, we have been blessed with a string of presidents who were — at least in this way — great. If senators allow the president to choose a justice without extracting an enforceable promise that he will leave office if defeated, they are betraying the traditions they claim to defend.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
2
Raiders investigating after players attend gala without wearing masks
Raiders investigating after players attend gala without wearing masks
3
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
4
Mansion sells for $6.5M, the highest price at Lake Las Vegas since 2007
Mansion sells for $6.5M, the highest price at Lake Las Vegas since 2007
5
Nevada’s 2nd-longest bridge opens to traffic in northwest Las Vegas
Nevada’s 2nd-longest bridge opens to traffic in northwest Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: COVID vaccine must be voluntary
Ardelle Bellman Las Vegas

President Donald J. Trump must announce that the COVID-19 vaccine is voluntary, just like President Vladimir Putin announced for Russia.

An air tanker drops retardant at a wildfire burns at a hillside in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, S ...
LETTER: Global warming and forest fires
Chip Henry Las Vegas

The fires are not being blamed on the change in heat but more on droughts brought on by climate change.

(AP Photo/Ben Margot)
LETTER: Make protesters march in the daylight
Mike McCallister Kingman, Ariz.

If we were really serious about stopping the rioting, we would make all demonstrations be held during daylight hours.