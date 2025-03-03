LETTER: Trump resorts to falsehoods on Ukraine

Donald Trump continues to tell falsehoods. He wrongly stated that Ukraine started the war with Russia. He’s just playing into the hands of murderous, imperialistic dictator Vladimir Putin, whom he glorifies.

Mr. Trump called Zelenskyy of Ukraine a dictator when, in fact, he himself is acting like a dictator. Ukraine, i.e. Zelenskyy, must be the most important partner in any negotiations and peace agreement. All other NATO and European Union countries must also be part of the negotiations and agreement, as they have more direct concerns and risk than the United States.

Ukraine, the United States and NATO must not compromise or kowtow to the dangerous aggressor Russia. This must not be a repeat of Neville Chamberlain’s “peace for our time” failed agreement with Hitler in 1938.

Ukraine should recover all its territory, including Crimea, and Russia must pay war reparations to Ukraine. To allow Russia to keep part of Ukraine would be cruel, illegitimate and illegal. If someone invaded your house and killed your family members, would you meekly submit and agree to let those murderers keep part of your house and live there if they stopped attacking?