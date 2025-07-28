91°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump rules by intimidation

Jim Veltri Las Vegas
July 27, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

How can we support a president who uses threats and intimidation to run our country? The latest is the president saying he’ll not support funding for a new D.C. stadium if the NFL’s Washington Commanders don’t change their name back to the Redskins.

President Donald Trump continually says he’s going to fire Fed chairman Jerome Powell unless he lowers interest rates. Whether we agree with Mr. Powell (appointed by Mr. Trump) or not, his job is to watch inflation, etc. before making a decision on interest rates.

Saying I’ll fire you unless you do what I say is ruling by intimidation. No one in the Republican Party or his supporters will stand in his way due to his vindictive nature.

William Delagarza Las Vegas

Sharon Bonney Bradenton, Florida The writer is chief executive officer of the Coalition on Adult Basic Education, which has a chapter in Las Vegas.

Don Perry Las Vegas

