96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Trump rules by intimidation?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
More Stories
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
LETTER: Aaron Ford for governor?
LETTER: No charges for Metro cop in shooting
Reggie Jackson smiles while sitting next to the World Series trophy during a celebration of the ...
LETTER: Reggie Jackson and the A’s move to Las Vegas
A visitor checks out an old boat left behind as the waterline continues to recede near the clos ...
LETTER: Will Las Vegas become a ghost town?
John M. McGrail Las Vegas
July 29, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

In his Monday letter to the editor, Jim Veltri writes about President Donald Trump, “Saying I’ll fire you unless you do what I say is ruling by intimidation.” I assume Mr. Veltri has always been self-employed and has no experience working for someone else or being someone’s boss.

I have worked in the military, government and private sector as both an employee and a business owner. I have been the boss of many, and I have had many bosses. In every case, if someone intentionally did not follow orders from the boss they would be disciplined and maybe fired. That is real life.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Reggie Jackson smiles while sitting next to the World Series trophy during a celebration of the ...
LETTER: Reggie Jackson and the A’s move to Las Vegas
Adam Silbert New York, New York

If the A’s play their cards right, Reggie may even agree to throw out one of the Opening Day ceremonial pitches alongside other legends in a few years.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Find the distraction
William Delagarza Las Vegas

As Epstein scandal rages, Trump drops MLK files.

MORE STORIES