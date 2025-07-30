LETTER: Trump rules by intimidation?
Doing what the boss says is business as usual for most workers.
In his Monday letter to the editor, Jim Veltri writes about President Donald Trump, “Saying I’ll fire you unless you do what I say is ruling by intimidation.” I assume Mr. Veltri has always been self-employed and has no experience working for someone else or being someone’s boss.
I have worked in the military, government and private sector as both an employee and a business owner. I have been the boss of many, and I have had many bosses. In every case, if someone intentionally did not follow orders from the boss they would be disciplined and maybe fired. That is real life.