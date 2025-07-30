LETTER: Trump rules by intimidation?

In his Monday letter to the editor, Jim Veltri writes about President Donald Trump, “Saying I’ll fire you unless you do what I say is ruling by intimidation.” I assume Mr. Veltri has always been self-employed and has no experience working for someone else or being someone’s boss.

I have worked in the military, government and private sector as both an employee and a business owner. I have been the boss of many, and I have had many bosses. In every case, if someone intentionally did not follow orders from the boss they would be disciplined and maybe fired. That is real life.