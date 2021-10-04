LETTER: Trump-Russian collusion allegation has hardly been “debunked”

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

In her Tuesday letter to the editor, Theresa Daly claimed that that Trump-Russia collusion allegation was “thoroughly debunked.” I’m sure that’s news to the Republican-led Senate committee that, in the summer of 2020, offered a detailed accounting of how Russian spies worked with the Trump team and how Russia posed a “grave counterintelligence threat” thanks to extensive contacts between Trump’s former campaign chairman and a Russian intelligence operative.

Quoting Elvis Presley, “Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a day, but it ain’t going away.”