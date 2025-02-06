LETTER: Trump says DEI caused the D.C. air disaster

Mr. Trump should immediately order the grounding of all U.S. aircraft while he roots out evil DEI.

The headline in the Jan. 30 Review-Journal read “No survivors, no answers” in reference to the air tragedy over the Potomac. You should have checked with President Donald Trump. He has the answers. He blamed Barack Obama, Joe Biden (bad things always skip over his four years), Democrats and the DEI they have imposed. Therefore, air travel is unsafe.

That being the case, Mr. Trump should immediately order the grounding of all U.S. aircraft while he roots out evil DEI. Another executive order should do it. It’s either that or he should retract his comments. We’re at great danger if Mr. Trump is right.