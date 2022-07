Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Apparently, Donald Trump wants to add Nevada to his list of “s—-hole” places. During his recent visit to Las Vegas, he said “Nevada is a cesspool of crime.” I can’t speak for all Nevadans, but I certainly don’t feel like I live in a cesspool. Do we have crime? Of course. But if crime has become so rampant in our area, isn’t it the sheriff’s job to clean it up?