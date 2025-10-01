78°F
LETTER: Trump should lead the way on civil discourse

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
John Schryver Henderson
September 30, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Your Thursday editorial was headlined “Leaders must step up to emphasize value of civil debate.” This leads me to wonder: How can there be any civil debate when not even the president of the United States can be civil?

Every day, it’s the same thing: an obnoxious series of attacks blaming the left for everything that bothers him, hearing his plans to go after various people who he says were mean or unfair to him, and ordering his subordinates in Congress to shut Democrats out of the legislative process.

From what I’m seeing, that “civil debate” thing doesn’t have a chance of happening before January of 2029 at the earliest.

Civility, or the lack thereof, starts at the top.

