LETTER: Trump should use softer touch on immigration

It seems that the Trump administration is a bit overzealous on the deportations of people who support our country. I totally agree that the people who are in this country illegally and commit crimes should be deported. That is just common sense. But the law-abiding citizens should get a pass and be directed to an agency that will help them become citizens of this country.

My wife of 28 years is from another country. The citizenship process is lengthy and very expensive. It is time for our spend-first government to lower the cost of processing immigration paperwork and make it easier for these hard-working people to become American citizens. They bring so much to our country.