LETTER: Trump steps in the same sinkhole

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Isn’t there a pleasant (for Democrats) irony in President Donald Trump’s present difficulties?

He was scared stiff that Robert Mueller would cost him his job. If he wasn’t carved up for collusion, he’d be obliterated for obstruction. He wriggled, he waffled and — with the attorney general”s masterful shell game — dodged the bullets.

But he couldn’t tolerate sleeping soundly. He stepped into the same sinkhole — inviting foreigners to attack a political opponent. Deja vu all over again.

Perhaps his life experience has conditioned him to live in chaos. But the unforced errors have to drive his supporters up the wall … although, to be fair, they’re hard folks to disappoint.