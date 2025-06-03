LETTER: Trump tax bill will help the little guy
No taxex in tips is huge in Las Vegas.
June 2, 2025 - 9:00 pm
I had breakfast recently with a long-time friend. He is a bartender and has been a member of the Culinary union for 20 years. He brought up President Donald Trump’s “big beautiful bill” and was very excited. He estimatd that eliminating taxes on tips and overtime will increase his income from $10,000 to $20,000 next year. Because he is a single parent with a mortgage, it will be a big help.