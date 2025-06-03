77°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Trump tax bill will help the little guy

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Don’t blame teachers for reading woes
LETTER: The easy way to reduce the federal deficit
LETTER: We’ll all have to bite the bullet to deal with the national debt
LETTER: Let’s teach Clark County students how to read
Gary Good Las Vegas
June 2, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

I had breakfast recently with a long-time friend. He is a bartender and has been a member of the Culinary union for 20 years. He brought up President Donald Trump’s “big beautiful bill” and was very excited. He estimatd that eliminating taxes on tips and overtime will increase his income from $10,000 to $20,000 next year. Because he is a single parent with a mortgage, it will be a big help.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES