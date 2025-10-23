LETTER: Trump the bully strikes again
Government by intimidation.
Again, President Donald Trump lets another fellow criminal, George Santos, off the hook at the same time he is indicting patriotic Americans for doing their job (Saturday Review-Journal). He’s rewarding anyone who supported him while attacking anyone who speaks the truth. He’s trying to intimidate anyone who might say something negative in the future and acting more like a wanna-be dictator every day. What a reprehensible bully. Americans should be embarrassed and ashamed of the people leading this country.